Clinton Poncik

Clinton “Eddie” Edwin Poncik, 93, of El Campo, passed away Nov. 15, 2019. He was born Dec. 13, 1925 in El Campo to John and Albina Michalek Poncik. Clinton was a U.S. Navy Veteran and operator at Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line. He was a member of the American Legion Post 251, VFW, Elks Lodge 1749 and Louise Volunteer Fire Department.
He is survived by his daughter, Janiece Holub and husband Dwayne of El Campo; sons, Ronnie Poncik and wife Anita of El Campo, Bobby Poncik and wife Pam of Richmond and Kenneth Poncik and wife Rita of El Campo; grandchildren, Kristie Whitson and husband R.C., Dustin Poncik and wife Ashley, Shane Poncik and wife Maggie, Eric Talley and wife Erica, Jessica Baker and husband Chad, Ryne Poncik and wife Katherine, Cody Poncik, Katie Hackfeld and husband David, Deena Haberstroh and husband Cody, Amanda Rodriguez and husband J.R. and Clay Poncik; great-grandchildren, Kyler, Kaleb, and McKenna Marek, Nolan, Presley, and Tate Poncik, Tyla, Stonie and Shane Poncik Jr., Caleb Rodriguez, Edith Talley, Bryce, Kortlyn, Rilyn, and Adilyn Hackfeld, Dean, Chloe and Jace Baker, Selene and Logan Rodriguez and Heston and Haylen Haberstroh; sister, Patsy Diezi of Brookshire; nephews, Jack Diezi Jr., Michael Diezi and Tommy Diezi; numerous other nieces and nephews and special friend, Jacob.
Clinton was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Ada Poncik and wife, Edith Skuca Poncik.
Visitation begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17 at Triska Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 5 p.m. Funeral Mass begins at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18 at St. Philip Catholic Church with the Rev. Oscar Kofi-Amo officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Poncik, Shane Poncik, Ryne Poncik, Cody Poncik, Clay Poncik and Eric Talley.
Memorial donations in memory of Clinton may be made to St. Philip School, American Legion Post 251, Elks Lodge 1749 or Houston Hospice - El Campo.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
