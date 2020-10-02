Mamie Lois Northcut Hruzek, 91, of El Campo, passed away Sept. 26, 2020. She was born Nov. 11, 1928 in Brownwood to A.J. and Nancy Churchwell Northcut.
She is survived by her son, Leonard Hruzek and wife Lynette of Katy; grandchildren, Stephanie Hruzek of Katy, Sara Law and husband Taylor of Portland, Ore. and Neil Hruzek and wife Cassandra of Magnolia; great-grandsons, Garrett and Ryan Hruzek and sister, Hetty Moore.
Mamie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Syl Hruzek and numerous siblings.
Visitation begins at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 at Triska Funeral Home with a memorial service following at 2:30 p.m.
Memorial donations in memory of Mamie may be made to FamilyPoint Resources, 14027 Memorial Dr. No. 183, Houston, TX 77079.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
