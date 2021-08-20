Edith Marie Carroll Johnson, 87, of Louise, passed away Aug. 18, 2021. She was born Sept. 1, 1933 in Morales to Elmer and Rhoda Utz Carroll. Edith was a homemaker, CNA and later in life a seamstress.
She is survived by her daughter, Judy Sablatura and husband Mark; sons, Donald Johnson and wife Pam and Glenn Johnson and wife Ginna; grandchildren, Tommy Johnson and wife Kellie, Clint Johnson and wife Ashley, Jennifer Zenero and husband Danny, Nicki Smith and husband Andrew, Michael Carroll, Slone Blackwell and husband Dakota, Zane Johnson and wife Shaye, Jamie Stanley and Brady Thornton and wife Sarah; 17 great-grandchildren; brother, Wayne Carroll and sisters, Nancy Lawrence and Sue Eschliman.
Edith was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Johnson; son, Tommy Johnson and brothers, James Carroll and Everett Carroll.
Visitation will be from 3 - 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22 at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23 at First Baptist Church in El Campo with the Rev. Rick DuBroc officiating. Burial will follow at Enon Cemetery in Edna.
Pallbearers will be Robin Taylor, Bubba Vincent, Clint Johnson, Jake Johnson, Zachary Johnson and Ethan Johnson. Honorary pallbearers will be her home caregivers, Cassie Cortez, Adrian Baylor, Cassi Yackel, Leticia Fonseca Govea, Imelda Fonseca and Carolyn Koenig.
Memorial donations in memory of Edith may be made to the El Campo Casual Quilters, 916 Spruce, El Campo, TX 77437 or to Gear Up for Game Wardens, www.gearupforgamewardens.org/memorial/.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
