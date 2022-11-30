Melvin Alton Parker Jr. was born April 18, 1928 to Alice and Melvin Parker Sr., in Beaumont. He died Nov. 25, 2022 at the age of 94. Melvin was a resident of El Campo for 68 years. He worked in the rice industry, first as the manager of the Rice Marketing Association office, and then as a Founding Director, President, CEO, and Chairman of the Board of Rice Belt Warehouse, Inc. He spearheaded this business from its beginnings to a multi-million-dollar company with plants in El Campo, Bay City, Ganado, Edna, Blessing, Markham, Louise, Alvin, Rosharon and Houston at various times. Rice Belt and its employees were a pure joy and labor of love for Melvin.
Melvin received the highest award for his lifelong civic involvement when he was named the El Campo Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the Year in 1989. He was a proud Rotarian for 55 years. He was also involved with the Jaycees, Wharton County 100 Club, Elks Lodge, Masonic Lodge, Chamber of Commerce, and was a member of First United Methodist Church. When the decision was made to close Nightingale Hospital, Melvin was chosen to be a member of the board of El Campo Memorial Hospital. He served on the board from 1975-1989 and as President of the board from 1975-1981.
Melvin was an avid hunter and fisherman all his life, an interest kindled in him by his dad and uncles, and one he passed on to his sons and grandsons. Fall and winter meant deer camp and playing dominoes and Booray with hunting buddies. He fished with his dad at Smith’s Point, and after building their bay home in Port Alto, spending time fishing and entertaining family and friends. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandpa and friend to many, and will be missed by all of us.
He is preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife of 74 years, Ruby Jean Janak Parker, and his brother Harold Duke Parker. He is survived by daughter, Barbara Jenkins and husband Keith of Houston, and sons Melvin III (Bubba) Parker of El Campo, and Michael Parker and wife Becky of Port Lavaca. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Michael Ray Parker, Allen Parker Jenkins, Douglas Foster Par-ker, Emily Suzanne Jenkins Matel, and six great-grandchildren, Reese Parker, Rainey Matel, Cole Parker, Lane Parker, Claire Parker, and Hayes Matel.
The family wishes to thank Linda Cardenas and the entire staff at Garden Villa Nursing Home for the care they gave our parents for the last five years.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church with Rev. Richard Young officiating. Burial will follow at the Garden of Memories Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Melvin’s memory can be made to the First United Methodist Church, El Campo, or the El Campo Memorial Hospital Building Fund.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, TX • 979-543-3681.
