Hortensia Martinez

Hortensia ‘Artie’ Martinez, daughter of Ortensia Gusman and the late Philip Gusman was born Sept. 17, 1953 in El Campo. She was Catholic and attended church faithfully at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Angleton. She lived in Bay City for many years before moving to Angleton.
Artie was recently retired from Security Finance of 25 years and was looking forward to spending time with her two boys and her grandbabies, as well as her family and friends. She had a generous spirit and loved being around people, she was loved by many. She never met a stranger and would give you the shirt off her back. She was a diehard Dallas Cowboy fan, loved posting on Facebook, loved to dance, play bingo and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved her sons and would do anything for them. She had many names, Aunt Artie, Aunt Horty, Big Mama, Gordy, but her most prestigious name of all was Grandma. She absolutely adored her grandson, Kai ‘My Precious’ and was looking forward to meeting her new grandbaby, Xayden. She will be missed by her sons, daughter-in-laws and all her loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her father, Philip Gusman; her brother, Ramiro Gusman; her sisters, Ana Rodriguez; Rosie Nowroozani and Tina Guerrero and her nephew, Andrew Gusman. She is lovingly survived by her son, Victor Gusman (Melissa) and Sahul Martinez (Lysette); grandchildren, Kai and Xayden Martinez; her mother, Ortensia Gusman; her brothers, Ricky Gusman (Josie), Philip Gusman; her sisters, Delores Erevia (Raymond), Laurie Taylor (John), Theresa Hernandez and all her nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
A celebration of life and viewing for the family will be from 4 - 5 p.m. Monday, April 26; from the public from 5 - 6 p.m. and the Rosary will be at 6:30 p.m. at Palm’s Funeral Home in Angleton. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 27 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Angleton. Artie’s services will be available via livestream on Zoom, https://brazosport-edu.zoom.us/j/91029123186 and meeting ID: 910 2912 3186, for those concerned with safety during Covid-19. Services may be viewed from the convenience of your own home by clicking the Zoom link. Face masks will be enforced. If you have any COVID related symptoms, please out of respect for the family, watch the funeral via the Zoom link.
Pallbearers will include Ryan Bickham, Bernard Erevia, Andrew Guerrero, Michael Gusman, Oscar Jaramillo, Luis Munoz, Gilbert Ramirez and Joe Rodriguez.
