Dustin Joe Krenek of Louise died Aug. 8, 2020 at the age of 34 in El Campo. He was born Sept. 22, 1985 in Wharton to Darla Williams Hannay and Delmar Krenek.
Throughout his childhood he participated in many activities, which included FFA and Little League Baseball.
Dustin was a 2004 graduate of Rice Consolidated High School. During his high school days, he loved to play sports and excelled at football.
After graduating, he played football for a time at Texas Lutheran University where he was an offensive lineman. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University – Kingsville where he majored in Agricultural Business and graduated with honors. Upon graduation, Dustin began to work in the oilfield where he enjoyed being a Landman.
Dustin was a bigger than life guy, with an even bigger heart, who will be deeply missed as a son, brother, uncle and friend. Dustin had many friends and never met a stranger.
He was known for his love of cooking and he loved to share this talent with others, you could never have too much butter and onions.
Dustin’s favorite hobbies were fishing, hunting and spending time with his loved ones in the outdoors. He also enjoyed being an uncle to his niece and nephew, Jackson and Landry.
Dustin was a member of the Nada Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his mother Darla Hannay and husband Allen of Hyannis, Neb.; brother Dane and wife April of Fulshear and their children Jackson and Landry; aunt and uncles: J.P. and Beverly Krenek, Laddie Lee Krenek and Kay Tucker, Terry and Karen Williams, Dallas Williams, Tanyia and Brad Thompson, Caroline and Fred Dion, and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father Delmar, Grandparents Elsie and Joe Paul Krenek, and Genevieve and Robert J. Williams, uncles Lloyd Krenek and Bucky Williams.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 followed by a rosary recited by the Nada KC’s at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Nada. Graveside services will follow at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Nada with Rev. Peter Yeboah-Amanfo officiating.
Serving as pallbearers are Trent Korenek, Dustin Kight, Chance Waligura, Dustin Appling, Robert Arbuckle, Clint Willis, Todd Korenek and Robert “Bubba” Woolard.
Honorary Pallbearers are Terry Krenek, Jason Krenek, Jess Little, Travis Huddleston, Chad Mahalitc, John VonDerAu, Stacey Dennis, Jason Oxford and Brian Oxford.
Memorial donations can be made to St. Mary’s Church, Nada KC’s, and American Diabetes Association.
Condolences may be shared at www.triskafuneralhome.com for the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.