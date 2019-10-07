Edward Mrnustik

Edward “Buck” Mrnustik, 75, long-time resident of El Campo passed away in Round Rock on Oct. 3, 2019.
He was born March 18, 1944 in Flatonia to Paul Jr. and Olga Baca Mrnustik. After graduating from El Campo High School in 1962, he courageously served our country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He was a welder and member of the American Legion Post 251 and VFW.
Edward is survived by his daughter, Susan Anderson and husband Douglas of Round Rock; son, Brian Mrnustik and wife Pernilla of Montgomery; grandchildren, Meagan, Jenna, Brody and Jace; sister, Julia Krischke of Schulenburg and brother, Paul Mrnustik of Boling, as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
On Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, Edward will be remembered during the 8 a.m. Mass at St. Philip Catholic Church. A memorial service will then be held at the American Legion Post 251 at 10 a.m. The United States Marine Corp will render military honors for Edward’s honorable service to our country.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Legion Post 251 or Texas Parks and Wildlife.
