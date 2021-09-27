Jean (Wilbeck) McAskill passed away at home on Sept. 22, 2021 due to complications caused by ALS. Jean was born in El Campo on Nov. 29, 1947 to Andrew and Ethel Wilbeck. After her mom passed away when Jean was nine, she spent her youth helping her dad on the farm and enjoying life in the country with her cousins. Many family gatherings were held at her grandparents’ home on Sundays and holidays.
While attending the University of Houston, Jean met and married Wendell McAskill, and their marriage lasted until her death. Their daughter, Cari, was born on Oct. 11, 1972, and Jean dedicated much of her time raising her daughter and being the “chauffeur” for all of the many activities in which her talented daughter was involved.
Jean and Wendell enjoyed traveling by car, and visited many parks and attractions throughout the USA, and also made many trips to visit family in Canada.
Jean was an avid gardener, and received her Master Gardener certification in both Florida and Texas. She also managed her own interior plant service while she and Wendell lived in Florida.
In addition to gardening, Jean loved to quilt, and belonged to various quilting guilds while living in Texas after Wendell retired. She loved making “specialty” lap quilts with particular themes, and also provided many quilts to friends and family.
In 1999, Jean and Wendell moved back to Texas, and eventually to the family farm where Jean grew up. She became very active in the Presbyterian Church, and eventually became an Elder. She enjoyed going to church with her beloved aunt, Annie Mae Gloeckner, who lived right across the field. She was also very active in the local chapter of the Czech Heritage Society and the El Campo Art Association. Jean loved family, and she and Wendell hosted many family gatherings while living on the farm. Like her father before her, she always planted a rather large garden, and enjoyed weeding and cultivating, and especially “harvesting” the vegetables.
Jean will be remembered best for her gentle demeanor, and for her big heart. She always thought of others before herself, even well after she became ill.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Ethel Wilbeck, and is survived by her husband, Wendell; daughter, Cari (Graham Hine); aunt, Minnie Lee Conner; cousins, Linda Swanson, Chris Shaw, Renee Smith and Bonnie Johnson, and a large extended family who will sorely miss her.
A celebration of Jean’s life will be held at Autumn Funerals and Cremations, 1575 N Lompa Lane, Carson City, Nev. at 3 p.m. on Oct. 4.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, you make a donation to the Northern Nevada ALS Association.
