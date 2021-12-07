Grace Evelyn Vaclavick

Grace “Gracie” Evelyn Vaclavick was born Feb. 26, 1927 in El Campo to John and Betty Mach Constantin. She peacefully passed away at the age of 94 surrounded by family on Dec. 6, 2021.
She married H.H. “Bubba” Vaclavick in El Campo where they continued to make a home for themselves. Years later they welcomed a son, H.H. “Scooter” Vaclavick Jr.
She worked at Wendel Hardware for 17 years before spending the next 30 years at Commercial State Bank in El Campo. Gracie was one of seven members of the Financial Women International (FWI) from Texas to be inducted into the FWI Hall of Fame. She was a charter member of FWI and held many offices including vice-president (1979-1980), president (1980-1981 and 1990-1991), as well as other committee positions.
She loved her community and enjoyed when she could socialize with others. For years she enjoyed collecting coins and bottles and playing bridge with her friends. Many remember Gracie being dressed to the nines with her high heels and bright colored lipstick. Over the years she was involved in the Garden Club, Pilot Club and Women’s Bankers Association.
She was a member of St. Philip The Apostle Catholic Church and Catholic Daughters of America Court 1390. She enjoyed her time singing as a member of the choir.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her in-laws, Henry and Clara Vaclavick.
She is survived by her son, H.H. “Scooter” Vaclavick Jr. and wife Darcee of El Campo; grandchildren, Taylor Vaclavick of College Station, Trayton Vaclavick and Shaylee Vaclavick of El Campo; and brother Bennie Constantin of Carrollton.
Visitation will be from 5 - 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8 at Triska Funeral Home. A CDA Rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9 at St. Philip Catholic Church. The Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Michael Rother officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Taylor Vaclavick, Trayton Vaclavick, Paul Pustejovsky, Mark Pustejovsky, Sheldon Holub and Chris Janicek. Honorary pallbearers will be Ron and Mary Kay Price.
Memorial donations in memory of Gracie Vaclavick may be made to Music Ministry at St. Philip Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters of America, or donor choice.
The family would like to thank all the wonderful caregivers for their loving care, patience, time and attention they gave to Gracie over the past several years: Brenda, June, Kathy, Shirley, Billy and Esther. They cannot express to each of you how much they appreciate everything you have done to allow them to continue their daily activities with their three children, the ice cream runs and being with her at the end. You have all truly touched their hearts and they consider themselves blessed to have you as a part of their lives.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com for the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
