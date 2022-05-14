David Clark Fowler, 88, of Victoria passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022.
He was Born on Jan. 11, 1934 in Ganado, to the late Vernie Wilson and Alpha Eubanks Fowler.
Graveside funeral Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14, , at the Swedish Lutheran Cemetery in El Campo, under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home.
David is survived by his brother Lance Fowler and wife Peggy of Ganado, David’s beloved dog Kim and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Estha Olson Fowler, his parents VW and Alpha Fowler and his sister Janey Bess Fowler.
David graduated from Ganado High School in 1953 where he played football for the Ganado Indians. He then attended Victoria College where he was a member of the squad until he enlisted in the US Army in Aug., 1955. He married his bride, Estha Olson on Aug. 10, 1957. They eventually became Houston residents and he had a lifetime career with Houston Pipeline Company until he retired in 1992 and moved to Victoria.
David was very proud of his service in the US Army and had many fond memories, including playing football in Fort Knox, KY in 1955 and his time spent overseas in Germany and France.
Honorary pallbearers are his nephews, Allen Frieze, Russell Frieze, TJ Snow, Tim Snow and Lynwood Pickens.
David was a loving and gentle man who cared greatly for his nieces and nephews. Above all he was devoted to, and loved, his wife Estha.
