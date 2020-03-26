Cyril Anton Muzik Jr., 76, of Louise, passed away March 26, 2020. He was born Feb. 28, 1944 in Denver, Colo. to Cyril Muzik Sr. and Evelyn Baca Muzik.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Betty J. Zmeskal Muzik of Louise; sons, Mike Muzik and wife Christine of East Bernard and Brandon Muzik and wife Sarah of Louise; four grandchildren; one step-grandchild; sisters, Jeanette Tegeler of El Campo and Kathy Fowler and husband Jimmy of Ganado and brother, David Muzik and wife Carol of Ganado.
Private services will be held with the family.
Condolences may be left for the family online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
