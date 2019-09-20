Joe Lee Means left this earth on Sept. 10, 2019 at the age of 76. He was born Feb. 7, 1943 to Hazel (Garner) and John Andrew Means of Round Mott, Texas. He graduated from El Campo High School. He met and later married the late Iris Angie Shoemake on June 11, 1966. Joe Lee worked various jobs throughout his working years. He was an Army Korean War veteran, father, rancher, worked in county maintenance, but primarily worked as a skilled carpenter in construction. He also knew how to make people laugh, feel loved, and enjoyed great success at being a loving and adoring grandfather and great-grandfather.
He is survived by his loving family: daughter, Chelleye and husband Wayne Block of Hobson; brother, James and wife Pamela Means of Fannin; grandchildren, Allison and husband James Trammell of Schertz, Michael Block and wife Samantha of Selma, Austin Block of San Antonio and Weston Block of San Antonio and great-grandchildren, Branson Trammell and Miles Block. He will also be missed by a multitude of cousins and friends that he loved and appreciated greatly.
Joe Lee chose to be cremated. Those services were performed in San Marcos by Legends Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to the American Cancer Society.
We miss him already.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.