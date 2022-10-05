Mildred Ann (Pesek) Janda

Mildred Ann (Pesek) Janda passed away on Sept. 30, 2022. She was born to Charles and Bohdanka (Kallus) Pesek in Shiner on Aug. 22, 1945. She attended Brown School until 7th grade. In 8th grade she went to Sacred Heart Catholic School in Hallettsville. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1963, Hallettsville.

She met and married the love of her life, Joseph Janda in 1966 and they were married on Oct. 5, 1968 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hallettsville. Together, she and Joe raised two children, Bryan and Tamara.

