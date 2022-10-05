Mildred Ann (Pesek) Janda passed away on Sept. 30, 2022. She was born to Charles and Bohdanka (Kallus) Pesek in Shiner on Aug. 22, 1945. She attended Brown School until 7th grade. In 8th grade she went to Sacred Heart Catholic School in Hallettsville. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1963, Hallettsville.
She met and married the love of her life, Joseph Janda in 1966 and they were married on Oct. 5, 1968 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hallettsville. Together, she and Joe raised two children, Bryan and Tamara.
Joe and Mildred lived in Houston until 1982 and then moved to El Campo. Mildred worked for over 17 years as a teacher’s aide at St. Philip Catholic School in El Campo. Mildred was a member of the Catholic Daughters Court #1374 in El Campo. Mildred enjoyed attending Bible Classes at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church. She also loved spending time traveling to her granddaughter’s events whether it be soccer, volleyball, softball, piano and Youth Fair exhibits. She also enjoyed gambling in Louisiana.
Mildred is survived by her husband, Joe Janda; son, Bryan Janda of Friendswood; daughter, Tamara Kurtz and husband Cody of Pflugerville; brothers, Daniel (Helen) Pesek of East Bernard, Jerome, Anthony and Paulie Pesek all of Hallettsville; granddaughter’s Sydney and Avery Kurtz, Megan and Katherine Janda and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mildred is preceded in death by her parents, sister Helen Ann Schindler and daughter-in-law Dawn Thomas Janda.
Visitation begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 at Triska Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. A Celebration of Life will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at St. Philip Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mildred’s name to MD Anderson, Hostyn Foundation and St. Philip Catholic School.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.
