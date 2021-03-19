Edith Naiser

Edith Marie Naiser passed away on March 13, 2021, three weeks shy of her 97th birthday.
She was born April 9, 1924, in Taiton, Wharton County, Texas to Cecilia and Edward R. Naiser. Edith is also preceded in death by sisters Beatrice Stanford and Alice Rodgers and niece, Joan Lorehn. She is survived by her seven nieces and nephews, Jim Rodgers and wife Cathy of Austin,
Shawn Rodgers and wife Teresa of Lake Jackson, Karen Humphreys and husband John of Frisco,
Mari Burney and husband Bill of Houston, Terry Rodgers and wife Carol of Buda, Jean Wind and husband Kurt of Houston, John Stanford and wife Karen of Sugar Land. She was blessed with 17 great and 20 great-great nieces and nephews.
After graduating with a bachelor of science degree from Southwest Texas State College (currently Texas State University), she received her master’s in education from Sam Houston State University.
She took advantage of opportunities afforded to her and taught at U.S. Defense schools in Europe, specifically France and Germany. She traveled extensively in many European countries, the Middle East, and North Africa. Upon returning to the USA, she taught in Spring Branch ISD and played a leadership role in curriculum development as well as summer programs for middle school students. Additionally, Edith was employed as a certified tax preparer for H&R Block for 15 years. Upon retirement, she enjoyed volunteering for over 20 years at Joseph’s Coat Resale Shop.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 25 at Saint John Vianney Catholic Church, 625 Nottingham Oaks Trail, Houston, TX, 77079, where she was a longtime member.
The family wishes to express sincere gratitude to the staff at Homewatch Caregivers in Houston for the love and excellent care extended to Edith and her family. A special thank you to caregivers Hamida and Mary for their extraordinary kindness and care.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift may be made to the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.