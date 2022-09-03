Esther Jane Yaws, 89, of El Campo passed away on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Affectionately known as “Nanny” she was loved dearly by her family and friends and lived a full happy life. She was a true country woman who enjoyed cooking, spending time with her family, caring for her cats and working in her garden. But most of all she loved her God, Jehovah, and helping others to learn about the promises found in the Bible. She is survived by her two children: Connie Williams and Louis Yaws, six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She will be sorely missed.
Today's E-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest News
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Murder case competency trial jury selection starts
- First week done for Louise ISD
- Alleged killer’s competency trial hits delay after illness
- El Campo approves funds for 9 civic organizations
- WCJC grads fully prepared for licensure as practical nurses
- PENDING OBITUARY - Carrington Von Becker
- Sub Varsity Report Week 1
- Citizen of the Year, philanthropist dies
- Former city councilman challenges rate increase
- Wharton agency tackles blight with derelict eatery demolition
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.