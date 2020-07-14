Pauline Saucedo

Pauline B. Saucedo, age 86, passed away July 13, 2020 after a short illness. She was born June 22, 1934 in Mackay to Edward and Herminia Gonzalez Baisa. She was the oldest of nine children. She married her first love, Cecilio V. Saucedo, on Nov. 23, 1948 and they shared 67 wonderful years together before he passed away in 2015. Together they raised six children and practiced their Catholic faith at St. Robert Bellarmine in El Campo. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters for 20 years.
Pauline is survived by her children, Robert and Rebecca Saucedo, Jackie and Lali Saucedo and Virginia Saucedo, all of El Campo; Tommie Paul Saucedo of Victoria and Cynthia Meinke and husband George of Inez; 20 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Also, her sisters, Anita Jimenez of Waco, Linda Baisa of El Campo, Becki Cooke and husband James of Hewitt; brothers, Tom Baisa of El Campo, Frank and Anita Baisa of Dallas, Steve and Lydia Baisa of Ben Wheeler, Edward Baisa of Mathis and Henry Baisa of El Campo, and numerous nieces and nephews who loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Cecilio V. Saucedo Sr. and son, Cecil Saucedo Jr.
Visitation will be from 5 - 7 p.m. Friday, July 17 at Triska Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 18 at St. Robert’s Catholic Church. The funeral mass will follow at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Philip Brune officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers are Jason Saucedo, Lucas Saucedo, Andrew Saucedo, Taylor Janak, Fred Gusman, III, Jason Guevara, Vaun Shaffer, Miles Shaffer, Richie Shaffer and Aden Saucedo.
Honorary pallbearers are Robert Saucedo Jr., Matthew Miller, Lupe Vera, III, Travis Stell and her granddaughters and remaining great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
