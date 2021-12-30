Ruth Elizabeth Frick Ehrhardt, 100 years of age, of El Campo, passed away Dec. 20, 2021. She was born in the Village of Monroeville, Ohio on March 5, 1921. She married Frederick “Bud” Ehrhardt on Jan. 31, 1942.
They enjoyed 44 years together as a couple. Their social life with friends was made around playing card games especially the game of bridge, and both were life-time collectors in their own special interests.
Ruth lost her husband and the love of her life on Dec. 3, 1986. She continued to be active with her many friends in playing bridge and Mah Jongg until her eye sight failed her.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Christopher Ehrhardt and Christina Ehrhardt; niece, Susan Davis; and great-nephews, Justin Davis, Ryan Davis, and Kyle Davis.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Frederick C. and Alma S. Frick; sister, Alma Fisher; her husband, Frederick Ehrhardt; son, Ronald F. Ehrhardt; and daughter-in-law, Jamnong Ehrhardt.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations in memory of Ruth Ehrhardt may be made to Houston Hospice El Campo. Please make check payable to Hospice Inc, 1102 N. Mechanic St., El Campo, Tx 77437
Triska Funeral Home El Campo, 979-543-3681.
