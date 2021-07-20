On July 20, 2021, at the age of 96, Florence S. Hafernick-Adamitis, was called home by the Lord. Florence was born Sept. 20, 1924, in Rabbs Prairie to Hugo A. Sevcik and Vlasta Kubala. In her early adult years, she attended Sul Ross University for two years and was a retired billing agent for 35 years for Point Comfort and Northern Railroad. Florence was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America. She was a member of the St. Bosco Catholic Church Altar Society in Vanderbilt, and song and choir leader for 50 years. She was also a member of the El Campo Garden Club and the St. Philip’s Lazarus Choir.
She was an extraordinary woman with a beautiful smile that lit up every room she went in. She was a woman of strong faith, gentle humor, a sweet personality and kindness and compassion for everyone she met. She had a passion for tending to her garden, enjoying a glass of wine or spending time with her family, including her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded by her parents; husband of 45 years, Clarence J. Hafernick; infant son, Neal Bart; second husband of 25 years, Joseph J. Adamitis; sisters, Ellen Winzenried, Georgia Wicke, Marcella Sevcik, Silvia Kieler, Mary Kieler, Lydia Konarik and son-in-law, John Cotten Jr.
She is survived by her daughters, Carol Cotten of Cedar Park and Christine Hollinden and husband Jeff of Houston; sons, Gary Hafernick and wife Peggy of Palacios, Mark Hafernick and wife Ann of Diboll, Rory Hafernick and wife Cathy of Bay City and Bob Hafernick and wife Deborah of League City; nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild on the way, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was an incredibly loving woman who was always thinking of her family. Everyone that knew her came to love her and she will be deeply missed.
Visitation will be from 5 - 7 p.m. Thursday, July, 22 at Triska Funeral Home. A Rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 23 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church with a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Andrew’s Cemetery in Hillje.
Pallbearers are Christopher Cotten, G J Hafernick, Dustin Hafernick, Derek Hafernick, Brian Hafernick and John Mark Hafernick.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Philip the Apostle Catholic School.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
