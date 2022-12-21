Jose “Joe” Andrew Martinez better known as Chito peacefully passed away Dec. 19, 2022, at his residence surrounded by family. Joe was born Nov. 12, 1950, in El Campo to the late Pablo and Manuela Vasquez Martinez.
Joe’s passion was being a mechanic. The joy of his life was wood crafting at home with his loving wife.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Gloria Martinez of El Campo; sons, Joe Martinez Jr. (Adriana) of El Campo, John Martinez, Sr. (Cathy) of El Campo; Tony Martinez; daughter, Melissa Price (Felton) of Wharton; 17 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren and his beloved fur baby, Chata. He was preceded in death by his parents; son and daughter-in-law Larry and Hortensia Martinez Sr.; great-grandchildren Penelope and Thomas Parma; brother Pablo Martinez Jr.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Wheeler Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Wheeler Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Martinez and Jamey Escamilla officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers will be John Martinez Jr., Nicholas Martinez, Joshua Martinez, Bill Bustamante Jr., Rene Alaniz and Jamey Escamilla with his grandchildren being Honorary Pallbearers.
Arrangements by Wheeler Funeral Home, 612 W Jackson, El Campo, TX 77437 • 979-543-3512.
