Delores Ann Quarles, of El Campo, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the age of 77. She was born in El Campo, Texas on August 10, 1945, to the late Joseph Patik and Annie Livanec.

Delores worked side by side with her husband Dennis at their auto repair shop, Dennis’ Auto Shop for 40 plus years. She loved her husband and spent all the time she could with him. They enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting together. Delores embraced her extended family and enjoyed spending time with them. She never missed a birthday, anniversary, or any family gathering. She was a wonderful gracious woman who never met a stranger and was loved by all who met her. Delores will be dearly missed.

