Delores Ann Quarles, of El Campo, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the age of 77. She was born in El Campo, Texas on August 10, 1945, to the late Joseph Patik and Annie Livanec.
Delores worked side by side with her husband Dennis at their auto repair shop, Dennis’ Auto Shop for 40 plus years. She loved her husband and spent all the time she could with him. They enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting together. Delores embraced her extended family and enjoyed spending time with them. She never missed a birthday, anniversary, or any family gathering. She was a wonderful gracious woman who never met a stranger and was loved by all who met her. Delores will be dearly missed.
Delores is survived by her niece, Dawn Dornak (Joe Ray); great-niece, Jordan Heard (Kyle); sisters-in-law, Gloria Patik, Wilda Miska, and Lynell McCurdy; niece, Karma Kay McCurdy; nephew, David McCurdy; and numerous friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Annie Patik; her beloved husband, Dennis Quarles; and her brother, Edward Patik.
Pallbearers will be Joe Ray Dornak, Kyle Heard, Bill Newton, Doug Mathews, Jarred Jennings, and Jason Jennings.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. with the funeral service beginning at 10:00 a.m. all in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel in Edna, Texas. Interment will follow in Red Bluff Cemetery in Lolita, Texas. Reverend Robert Krause will be officiating. A reception will be held following burial at First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 309 Cottonwood St., Edna, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna. 361-782-2221.
