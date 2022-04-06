Charles Ray Drlik, 62, of Garwood, passed away on April 2, 2022 in Garwood.
He was born on May 13, 1959 to James Drlik and Doris Mae (Cloat) Drlik in El Campo. On Sept. 12, 1981 he married Valerie Elaine Hoffmann.
He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and a member of the Nada Knights of Columbus.
Charlie and Valerie met at a dance at the El Campo KC Hall. They were married for 40 years and had four amazing children. They were blessed with four wonderful grandchildren, who were their pride and joy. Charlie, called Grampy or Poppy, loved giving the grandkids rides on the four-wheeler and playing hide and seek. He was a kid at heart, and had plenty of toys, including guitars, motorcycles, remote controlled airplanes, a drone, and finally his own airplane. He had recently completed his lifelong dream of getting a student pilot’s license and flew solos many times over Garwood.
Charlie was a rice farmer, cattleman, and truck driver. He was always prepping and maintaining his equipment, ready for the next harvest season. He was very mechanical and an overall do-it-your-selfer, and could fix just about anything. Valerie once told Charlie her car was making noise after returning home from work on the nightshift. While she slept, Charlie took apart the car, went to town for parts, fixed the car, washed it, and gassed it in time for her next shift that night. That’s who Charlie was all the time – to his family, his friends, neighbors and anyone who needed help.
Charles is survived by his wife Valerie Drlik; daughters Melissa Ray and husband Matthew, Audrey Williams, Rachel Hahn and husband Justin and Keith Drlik and wife Rebekka; sisters Patricia Heintschel and husband Gerald, Susan Bishop and husband Kevin and Donna Simon and husband Steve; grandchildren Becca and Seth Ray, Maci Hahn and Damien Williams.
He was preceded in death by his parents James and Doris Drlik.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Henneke Funeral Home in Columbus and at church on Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Parish prayer service and K of C Rosary will be held on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 7 p.m. at Henneke Funeral Home in Columbus. Funeral service will be Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nada. Fr. Peter Yeboah-Amanfo will be officiating.
Burial will take place in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Nada.
Pallbearers are Ervin Herzik, Jr., Stephen Drlik, Brent Schneider, Alan Restivo, Nicholas Chumchal, and Logan Daley.
Memorials may be given to Sealy Police Department, 1320 Rexville Rd., Sealy, TX 77474.
Online condolences may be given at www.hennekefuneralhome.com.
Henneke Funeral Home, Columbus, Texas.
