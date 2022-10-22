Manuela E. Bustamante

Manuela E. Bustamante passed away Oct. 15, 2022 at the age of 87. She was born Dec. 28, 1934 in Burr, to Phillip and Mary Garcia Estrada.

Manuela is survived by three children, Louis Bustamante Jr., JoAnn Bustamante-Gaona and husband Tino, Bill Bustamante and wife Tammy S.; four grandsons, eight granddaughters, eight great-grandsons and four great-granddaughters.

