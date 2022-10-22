Manuela E. Bustamante passed away Oct. 15, 2022 at the age of 87. She was born Dec. 28, 1934 in Burr, to Phillip and Mary Garcia Estrada.
Manuela is survived by three children, Louis Bustamante Jr., JoAnn Bustamante-Gaona and husband Tino, Bill Bustamante and wife Tammy S.; four grandsons, eight granddaughters, eight great-grandsons and four great-granddaughters.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three siblings; Joe Estrada, Mary E. Morin and Trinodad Garcia; two great grandsons; Robert Johnson, Jr and Khyree Johnson.
Visitation began at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 at Wheeler Funeral Home, with Rosary at 6 p.m. Funeral mass was held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 at St. Robert’s Catholic Church. Entombment followed at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers were Tino Gaona Jr., Anthony Gaona, Zachary Garcia Jr., Sonny Rodriguez III, Aedyn Gaona and Jarod Kidwell.
Arrangements under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Manuela • as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.