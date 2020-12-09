Rocque Cortez

Rocque “Rocky” Cortez passed away Nov. 12, 2020, at the age of 66. He was born Feb. 3, 1954, in Port Lavaca to Jesus M. and Beatrice G. Cortez.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Cortez.
He is survived by his daughters, Vanessa Cortez of Port Lavaca and Cynthia Jimenez and husband Carlos Jimenez of El Campo; brother, Jesus G. Cortez Jr.; sisters, Ana Cortez and Mary Jane Shields and husband Thomas Shields; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18 at Holy Cross Memorial Park, El Campo.
