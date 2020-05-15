Rev. Mister Jarrel Nohavitza

Reverend Mister Jarrel J. Nohavitza of El Campo died May 14, 2020 at the age of 87. He was born Feb. 28, 1933 in El Campo to John and Katherine Wendel Nohavitza. He was U.S. Army Veteran, past president of Brothers Well Service and a retired deacon at St. Philip Catholic Church.
He was a member of Knights of Columbus 4th Degree, Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem, Rotary International, past president of El Campo Little League, El Campo Booster Club, St. Philip Church administrative board and St. Philip School Endowment Fund committee and other civic organizations in the community.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Irene Yockey Nohavitza; sons, Darrell Nohavitza and wife Bridget of Hillje, Glenn Nohavitza and wife Susan of Richmond and Kyle Nohavitza and wife Jennifer of Portland; daughter, Debbie Sulak and husband Chris of Frisco; sisters and brother, Dorothy Kubala, Kathryn Sellers and Donald Nohavitza; 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter Ann and infant granddaughter Nancy Ann Nohavitza.
Visitation will be 4 - 7 p.m. Monday May 18 at St. Philip Catholic Church with a parish vigil service to be held at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be Tuesday May 19 at Triska Funeral Home from 8:30 a.m. until noon. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 19 at St. Philip Catholic Church followed by interment at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Philip the Apostle School Endowment Fund or St. Philip School. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
