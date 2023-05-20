George Pleasant Willis III May 26, 1936 - May 19, 2023

George Pleasant Willis, III, 86, of El Campo, passed away Friday, May 19, 2023. He was born May 26, 1936, in El Campo to George Jr. and Catherine Moragne Willis.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother J. Bruce Willis, niece Stephanie Durrance, and his former spouse and mother of his children Gail Stanton Willis. He is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Gwen Dohner Willis, daughter Nicole Ruth Willis of Houston, son George Willis IV and wife Holly of El Campo, grandchildren Malia Noel Willis, Ivy Victoria Willis, Nathan George Willis, and a very important little guy named Evan Durrance. He also is survived by his sister Diana Willis Mattingly and husband Joe of Houston, and many nieces and nephews.
George graduated from El Campo High School in 1954, and liked to brag that he won the “Ugliest Boy” contest his senior year, but what he enjoyed omitting was the fact that this was a popularity award and not, in fact, one judging his looks. He majored in Spanish at Amherst College in Massachusetts, started his legal education at Vanderbilt and completed his law degree at The University of Texas at Austin in 1960. George was a member of the Delta Kappa Epsilon “DEKE” fraternity and remained a lifelong fan of the Longhorns.
After serving in the United States Army, George followed in the footsteps of his father and grandfather practicing law from 1961 until recently as part of Willis & Willis. The firm opened in 1904, shortly before the City of El Campo was chartered. In 2010, UT Law honored George as a “50-year Lawyer.”
With a photographic memory, George could cite statutes verbatim, recite poetry or sing entire songs unprompted. He mastered the art of assigning chores to those around him, but also maintained clear boundaries when it came to chores and activities by announcing upon completion that everyone was “on free time.”
Among some of his favorite tales from his childhood, he would recall an unsuccessful dynamite attempt to change the course of the Colorado River, swapping school buses, borrowing a police car and a two-month long trip to Europe for the Boy Scout World Jamboree in the early 1950s. George earned the rank of Eagle Scout.
Most days after work, with a “Fast Eddie” cocktail in his infamous, grungy mug, George visited the family farm just outside of town where he monitored the cattle and planted an obscene amount of garden okra which he would say was “just about the right amount.” Hunting quail, ducks, doves and occasionally deer, topped his list of favorite activities along with fishing in and around Caranachua Bay and in Louisiana. He and Gwen traveled routinely with both friends and family to New Orleans and the South of France interspersed with many other destinations in the states and abroad.
George took his role as “Papa” to heart by picking up the grandkids several afternoons each week starting at about age six months teaching each of them to swim. Alternately, he took them for a ride to the farm stopping for a snack and lotto tickets along the way and on many a Saturday morning, making them “pankies.”
Quick-witted and highly intelligent, George enjoyed good food (in particular Blue Bell ice cream, fresh crabs and a taste of almost anything), wine, cooking, dining out, music, gambling and continuously reading.
Known for his numerous dry, sometimes cryptic remarks, George could equally confuse people or make them laugh, but many times only later when they finally “got it.” He liked to show up early for events or parties which then allowed him to bow out early for the night. He worked nearly every day at his office, took helping others to heart, and genuinely cared about his clients.
The family will celebrate George’s life at a private event in June. It would honor George for memorials to be made to the Boys & Girls Club of El Campo, the Library, Hospice, any local Boy Scout Troop or your favorite charity.
To plant a tree in memory of George Willis, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
