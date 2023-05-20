George Pleasant Willis III May 26, 1936 - May 19, 2023

George Pleasant Willis, III, 86, of El Campo, passed away Friday, May 19, 2023. He was born May 26, 1936, in El Campo to George Jr. and Catherine Moragne Willis.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother J. Bruce Willis, niece Stephanie Durrance, and his former spouse and mother of his children Gail Stanton Willis. He is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Gwen Dohner Willis, daughter Nicole Ruth Willis of Houston, son George Willis IV and wife Holly of El Campo, grandchildren Malia Noel Willis, Ivy Victoria Willis, Nathan George Willis, and a very important little guy named Evan Durrance. He also is survived by his sister Diana Willis Mattingly and husband Joe of Houston, and many nieces and nephews.

