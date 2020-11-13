Glenn Kahanek

Glenn “Chopper” Kahanek, 61, of New Taiton, passed away Nov. 12, 2020. He was born Oct. 17, 1959 in El Campo to Alvin and Joyce Livanec Kahanek. He worked in the oilfield for over 30 years and was a rig supervisor for Stone Well Service. He was a member of the Nada Knights of Columbus No. 3371, SPJST Lodge No. 30, and was a past director of the Taiton Community Center. Chopper had a huge heart and would do anything to help with the community.
He is survived by his daughter, Meagan Dorris and husband Chase of El Campo; son, Cody Kahanek of Nada; grandson, Brandt Alan Kahanek; sister, Karen Zapalac of New Taiton; brother, Clarence Kahanek and wife Pam of Spring and nephew, Casey Kahanek of Spring.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Edwin Zapalac.
Visitation will be 2 - 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, at Triska Funeral Home. Viewing will continue at St. John Catholic Church from 4 - 5 p.m. Sunday, with a KC Rosary being recited at the church at 5 p.m. Funeral Mass begins at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16 at St. John Catholic Church with the Rev. John Affum officiating. Burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Stephen “Slick” Drlik, Kenny Svatek, Gary Krpec, Dylan Treumer, Kenny Koenig, David Tomanek, Shannon Garner and Mark Supak. Honorary bearer is his grandson, Brandt Kahanek.
Memorial donations may be made to St. John Building Fund or to Wharton County Cares.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.