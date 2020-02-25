Emma Gates

Emma Sophia Gates, 86, passed away Feb. 24, 2020. Emma was born Dec. 29, 1933 in Taiton to Anna Dorothy Opella Naiser and Jerome E. Naiser. She was mother, grandmother, nurse, homemaker, hospital volunteer and worked as a cashier for Luby’s for many years. She loved going to bingo, playing slots in Louisiana and Vegas and traveling to Alaska, Spain and Australia and she was always fond of her country home.
Emma is survived by her sons, Daryl “Scott” Gates (Katie) of Sealy, Larry Kurtz (Cindy) of Pearland, Gary Kurtz of Spring, Chris Kurtz (Donna) of Jersey Village, Brian Kurtz (Kim) of Galveston; sister, Grace Priesmeyer (Arthur) of El Campo; half-sister, Anita Janicek (Butch) of Needville; half-brothers, Jimmy Naiser (Annette) of Houston, Rudy Naiser (Dorothy) of El Campo, Jerome Naiser Jr. of El Campo; companion, Chad Campbell; 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; step-mother, Millie Naiser; infant daughter; sister, Lydia “Mopsy” Rod; step-brother, Stanley Blaha and half-brother, Allen Naiser.
Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 27 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Taiton from 12:30 -1:30 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 1:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at 2 p.m. with burial to immediately follow at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery along with a catered meal.
Pallbearers are Emma’s grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crown Hospice of Victoria.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rosewood Funeral Chapels in Victoria.
