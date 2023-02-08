George John Legler

June 27, 1934 - February 1, 2023

George John Legler, 88, of Wharton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in Hillje. He was surrounded by his loving wife, children, and grandchildren. George was born on June 27, 1934 in Wharton to George Alfred and Margaret Mazel Legler.

Everyone that knew George commented that they always saw him with a smile on his face. He had a kind heart and would take the time to stop and have a conversation with you.

