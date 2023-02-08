George John Legler, 88, of Wharton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in Hillje. He was surrounded by his loving wife, children, and grandchildren. George was born on June 27, 1934 in Wharton to George Alfred and Margaret Mazel Legler.
Everyone that knew George commented that they always saw him with a smile on his face. He had a kind heart and would take the time to stop and have a conversation with you.
George spent his childhood growing up in Wharton and graduated from Wharton High School. Over the years, George worked as a carpenter and painting contractor. He spent most of his years self-employed and he and his business partner grew their business into a successful company, Legler-Dornak Painting Contractors. He always took pride in his workmanship. George was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus Council in Wharton for 69 years. During those years in the council, he served as a Grand Knight and was a fourth degree knight. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also used his talents to paint and build items for his loved ones, many of which they treasure to this day. Papaw was always available to paint any room in all of our houses, sometime many times over. He was excellent at picking out the perfect color.
The most important job of his lifetime was being a husband to his wife, a father to his three children, and Papaw to his six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. George’s family meant the world to him. He married Patricia Yockey on Feb. 13, 1956. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Patsy Legler, daughters Vanessa Hudgins and husband Bob of Hungerford, Diana Joines and husband, Joe Ray of Hungerford, son Dwayne Legler and wife Lisa of El Campo. Grandchildren Jill Kolb and husband Larry, Luke Joines and wife Nicole, Leigh Ann Hudgins, Tricia Zulauf and husband Joey, Kendra Koenig and husband Nick, Kayla Jenkins and husband, Rayce, great grandchildren, Blaine Zulauf, Korbyn Hudgins, Presley Kolb, Avery Kolb, Lauren Joines, Wyatt Kolb, Colt Joines, Case Koenig, and Cole Koenig, sister, Clara Heintschel of Wharton, sister-in-laws Irene Nohavitza and Beatrice Yockey of El Campo and many friends and relatives.
George was preceded in death by his parents, George and Margaret Legler.
Visitation was held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, at St John’s Catholic Church in Hungerford, with a rosary recited at 10 a.m. Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. at St John’s in Hungerford. The Burial Rites of Committal were be held at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton.
Funeral services were under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home.
