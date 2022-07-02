Ronald Eugene Kucera, 78, of Boling went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. He was born on Jan. 5, 1944 in Wharton to the late Vit Kucera and Cecilia Brenk Kucera.
Ronnie was a graduate of Boling High School. He then joined the US Army and served our country honorably. He married the great love of his life, Sherry Fay Hatchett on Oct. 28, 1967 at Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Wharton. He was a lifelong devout Catholic and his faith never wavered. He loved his family unconditionally and his grandkids were his pride and joy. His heart of gold and compassion for others left an impact on everyone he met. Those that loved him called him Pa Pa and his legacy will live on forever. He enjoyed fishing in Matagorda, cooking for his family, canning pickles, raising cattle and watching westerns on TV. You could always find him working in the garden to grow vegetables to share with his friends. If you heard Polka music, you knew he was nearby. Ronnie never met a stranger and found joy in visiting with others. He loved animals, especially his Dachshunds; late Honey of 17 years and his sidekick Dolly. He was a member of the American Legion Post #87 in Wharton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his in-laws, Frank and Mable Hatchett and his grandson, Caden Kucera.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sherry Kucera of Boling; daughters, Dana Foyt of Wharton, Brenda Koudela and fiance Shane Stavena of East Bernard; grandchildren, Cody Koudela, Cameron Koudela and Lana Foyt; great grandchildren, Jayden Koudela, Koy Koudela, Maverick Koudela and Bexley Koudela; brother-in-law Clint Hatchett and wife Kimberly. The pallbearers will be Clint Hatchett, Scott Lewis, Bowie Hatchett, Keith Stolle, Jose Martes and Macario Alaniz.
Visitation will be held starting at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 4, 2022 with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. by Deacon David Valdez at Wharton Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church with Father Samuel Appiassi officiating. The Rite of Burial and Committal will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton. Immediately following the services, a reception will be held at the Holy Family Life Center.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, 77488 (979) 532-3410
