Gayla Macek Shimek, age 62, of Boling passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, July 18, 2022 following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on Sept. 30, 1959 in Wharton to the late Joe Rudolph Macek and Adeline Poncik Macek.
Gayla was a 1978 graduate of Wharton High School. She met Ronnie while playing the drums at a wedding reception. After running into him by chance at the store a couple of months later, she declared to her cousin that she was going to marry that man. They were happily married and had two beautiful children. She worked for the United States Post Office for many years prior to her retirement. Gayla was loved by her community. She was involved with the Boling Lions’ Club and the Catholic Daughters Court 1990. She loved meeting new people and reminiscing with old friends. She played drums for the Lone Star Express at many weddings and at Joe’s Place with the late Bobby Jones. She loved to garden, cook, bake - especially kolaches and cream cheese rolls - and can vegetables, including jams and pickles. She listened and danced to Polka music.
She liked a good meal with family and close friends. She also liked cattle, but was especially fond of Holstein cows. Once she had grandchildren, they became her new obsession, spending as much time as she could with them. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Macek.
Visitation will be held starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022, with a Rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church with Father Charles Dwomoh officiating. A Rite of Committal and Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton. Serving as pallbearers are Marvin “Binky” Macek, Jr., Billy Macek, Robert Macek, Kenneth Mican, Jason Otto and James Tabor.
Family requests memorials to Houston Hospice of El Campo.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, 77488 (979) 532-3410
