Mary L. Adams of El Campo went to be with the Lord Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Mary was born Mary Lucinda Boultinghouse on July 16, 1963 in Galveston to Mary Ann and Roy Boultinghouse. Mary never met a stranger and loved life more than anything. Mary had a smile that would light up the room. She had a deep love for her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She also had a love for her dogs and for plants. She had a green thumb and loved plumerias most of all. She lived for cruises and made the most out of life. Mary was a music buff. She loved music of all kinds and could name the song and artist off the top of her head. Rarely was she wrong. Mary had a kind and generous heart. She will truly be missed.
Mary is survived by her husband, Carl Denny Adams; her daughter, Jeri Gracia and husband Abel of Cleveland; her son, Carl Brandon Adams and wife Bridget of Richmond; her daughter, Karla Keim and husband Robert of Richmond her grandchildren, Aiden Ingram, Azula Gracia Rebecca Cook and husband Karl, Alyssa Keim, Katelyn and Kimberly Mangum and Elizabeth and Madison Adams; her sisters, Donna Lawson and husband Captain of Hitchcock, Debra Rayburn and husband Henry of Hitchcock, Donnalynn Augusto and husband Ernesto of Bonita Springs, Fla.; brother, Calvin Fields and wife Sheila of Massachusetts and many nephews, great-nephews and great-nieces.
Mary was preceded in death by her father, Roy Boultinghouse; her stepmother, Mary Boultinghouse; her mother, Mary Ann Fields; her husband, William Paul Ingram; her brother, Dennis Senter and her nephew, Steven Ray Senter.
A celebration of life will be held at First Baptist Church in El Campo at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 25. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall following the service for all to visit and share their love for Mary.
