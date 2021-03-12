Juan Leal passed away March 11, 2021 at the age of 87. He was born July 1, 1933 in Jourdanton to Aurelia Huizar and Jesus Leal.
He is survived by sons, Juan B. Leal Sr. (Maria “Anna”), Rudy Leal Sr. (Esperanza), Larry M. Leal Sr. (Tonya); daughters, Diana Leal (Taylor), Debra A. Leal (Arturo Jr.), Dolores Leal; brothers, Bruno Leal, Raymond Leal; sisters, Carmen Longoria, Maria Perez; 21 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Manuelita Leal; daughter, Aurelia Leal; brother, Jesus Leal and sister, Antonio Rivera.
Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. Monday, March 15 at Wheeler Funeral Home with a Rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 16 at St. Robert’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Glen Flora Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Arturo Rodriguez III, Rudy Leal Jr., Juan Leal Jr., Robert Cantu, Mauro Martinez, Larry Leal and John Martin Leal. Honorary pallbearers will be Andrew Saenz, Jaime Leal Christopher Ayala and Larry M. Leal Jr.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home, El Campo.
