Edward Jalufka Sr.

Edward Louis Jalufka Sr., 76, passed away Feb. 9, 2020. He was born Sept. 21, 1943 in Wadsworth to August John Jalufka and Cecelia Polasek Jalufka.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Illa Raye Jalufka; sister, Cecelia Chamra; brother, August Jalufka and great-granddaughter, Lily Jalufka.
Survivors include sons, Edward Jalufka Jr. and his wife Penny and John Jalufka and his wife Robin; sisters, Dolores Kemp, Virginia Tucker, Justine Hubenak and Linda Raab; brothers, Fred Jalufka, Frank Jalufka and Adolf Jalufka; grandchildren, Patrick Jalufka, Elisabeth Jalufka, Allison Pesina, Kiley Jalufka and Emily Jalufka and great-grandchildren, Luna Berry and John Patrick Jalufka.
Visitation will be from 5 -7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 at the Palacios Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14 at the Palacios Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Palacios Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Patrick Jalufka, Ashley Jalufka, Gary Thomas, Ryan Thomas, Gene Brister and Brad Crist.
Grandchildren will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net.
Arrangements are under the direction of Palacios Funeral Home.
