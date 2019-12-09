Calvin R. Pfeil Sr., 90, of Victoria, formerly of El Campo, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, in Victoria, He was born Nov. 13, 1929 in Shiner. He was the son of Gus and Bessie Pfeil. He retired from Lance Inc. in 1991. He is survived by his wife of 70 years Margaret Pfeil. He is also survived by sons, Calvin Jr. and wife Nancy of El Campo, Michael and wife Sandra, Robert and wife Shirley and William and wife Pamela, all of Victoria; brother, Kennert and wife Bonnie of Seguin. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ivan; sisters-in-law, Lucille Pfeil and Evelyn Pfeil; daughter-in-law, Doris Pfeil; grandson, Paul Green and great-grandson, Colt Shugart.
Services were Saturday, Dec. 7 at Our Saviour Lutheran Church. Interment was in Resurrection Cemetery in Victoria. Grandsons served as pallbearers.
