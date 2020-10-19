Lorine Skow Treumer of Kerrville, formerly of El Campo, died Oct. 16, 2020 at the age of 86. She was born in Danevang to Jeppe M. and Gudrun Hansen Skow.
She is survived by her daughter, Lori Werckle and husband Matthew of Kerrville and son, Mark Treumer of Victoria; grandchildren Matt Treumer and wife Rosanna, John P. Werckle, Mallori Werckle and Tess Werckle; great-grandchildren, Kailey, Brady, Jaxon and Ashton Treumer and brother, Harvey Skow of Columbus.
She was preceded death by her parents; husband, Franklin Treumer and grandson, Mark Treumer Jr.
Visitation will be from 10 - 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19 at Christ Lutheran Church. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Wayne Clement officiating. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park under the direction of Triska Funeral Home.
Serving as pallbearers were Matthew Werckle, Matt Treumer, Dwayne Skow, Kevin Skow and Michael Hansen.
Memorial donations may be made to Manna Meals c/o Michael Hansen, 2601 Myatt Lane, El Campo, TX.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
