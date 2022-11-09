Alejandro Salazar Jr.

Alejandro Salazar Jr.

Alejandro Salazar Jr., 51, of El Campo, passed away Oct. 12, 2022. He was born on Dec. 8, 1970 in El Campo to Alejandro Salazar Sr. and Esther Gonzales.

Alejandro worked in the oilfield all of his life, where he was fondly known as “Bullet”. He enjoyed fishing, playing games and spending time with family. He also loved his Texan games. Alex liked spending time outside playing with his younger nieces and nephews. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

To plant a tree in memory of Alejandro Jr. • as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.