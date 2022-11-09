Alejandro Salazar Jr., 51, of El Campo, passed away Oct. 12, 2022. He was born on Dec. 8, 1970 in El Campo to Alejandro Salazar Sr. and Esther Gonzales.
Alejandro worked in the oilfield all of his life, where he was fondly known as “Bullet”. He enjoyed fishing, playing games and spending time with family. He also loved his Texan games. Alex liked spending time outside playing with his younger nieces and nephews. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his mother, Esther Gonzales of El Campo; children, Alejandro Salazar III, Niki Salazar and Zachary Salazar; grandchildren, Madilyn & Mathieu Ephran and baby on the way, Alexander Zayne Salazar; siblings, Yvonne Valdez and husband Ronnie of El Campo, Teresa Salazar of El Campo and Kimberly Torres and husband Robert of Katy; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and lots of friends.
Alejandro was preceded in death by his father, Alejandro Salazar Sr.; grandmother, Pauline Gonzales; grandfather, Manuel Gonzales Sr.; uncle, Manuel Gonzales Jr. and niece, Regina Alarcon.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 11 a.m. at El Campo Church of Christ.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.
To plant a tree in memory of Alejandro Jr. • as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.