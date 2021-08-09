Method John Hoffman Jr., 89, of Nada, passed away Aug. 8, 2021. He was born on May 18, 1932 in Nada to Method Hoffman Sr. and Mary Stavinoha Hoffman. Method was a proud U.S. Army Veteran and a rice farmer.
He is survived by his sons, Darby Hoffman and wife Sherry and Thierry Hoffman and wife Lisa, both of Nada; grandchildren, Jenna Cogdell and husband Cooper of Houston, Katie Hoffman of Houston, Matthew Hoffman of Hallettsville, Kevin Hoffman and wife Alyson of Nada and Kinsey Friedrichs and husband Scott of Tomball and great-grandchildren, Harper Friedrichs, Gunner Friedrichs, Wade Hoffman, Kyle Hoffman, Kyndal Hoffman, Cole Cogdell and Miles Cogdell.
Method was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Kasmiersky Hoffman; sisters, Edith Popp, Wilma Socha, Justine Carville and Lucille Gary and brothers, Leo Hoffman, Frank Hoffman Sr. and Walter Hoffman.
Visitation will be from 6 - 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nada with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass begins 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 at the church with the Rev. Peter Yeboah-Amanfo officiating. Burial with military honors under the auspices of the American Legion Post 251 will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Hoffman, Scott Friedrichs, Matt Hoffman, Cooper Cogdell, Bryan Popp and Gregory Lobries. Honorary pallbearers will be his great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations in memory of Method may be made to Garwood Volunteer Fire Department, St. Mary’s Catholic Church or St. Mary’s Community Center.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home of El Campo.
