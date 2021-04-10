Cases of COVID-19 infection in Texas nursing home residents have declined by more than 88 percent since vaccines became available in December, according to state data.
COVID-19 vaccines rolled out to long term care facilities in mid December, as part of the first phases of distribution. Statewide, 58,004 residents at nursing homes have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, as of April 4, according to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. For the second dose, 47,060 residents have been vaccinated.
Statewide, 727 nursing home residents have active COVID-19 cases, as of March 22, according to HHS. Active COVID-19 case counts in Texas nursing homes reflect an 88.3 percent decrease since Dec. 18, before vaccinations were widely distributed to residents.
The Texas Department of State Health Services has distributed vaccines to local medical professionals and to Texas nursing homes, through in-facility vaccination clinics. Nursing homes and assisted living facilities are regulated by HHS, which is aiding the vaccine distribution effort.
“As the regulatory authority for long-term care facilities in Texas, our top priority is the health and safety of the people in these facilities,” a representative for HHS told the newspaper. “Our team is working hard to protect residents and staff in these facilities from COVID-19.”
The number of weekly confirmed COVID-19 cases in U.S. nursing homes has declined from 33,595 the week of Dec. 20 to 821 cases on March 21, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. This reflects a 97.6 percent decrease in weekly confirmed nursing home resident cases.
Advocacy groups for U.S. nursing homes, including the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, view the data trends as a promising sign for nursing home residents.
“We are not out of the woods yet, but these numbers are incredibly encouraging … This trend shows that when long term care is prioritized, as with the national vaccine rollout, we can protect our vulnerable elderly population,” AHCA/NCAL President Mark Parkinson said via a press release.
Texas assisted living facilities have 17 active resident cases, as of March 22, according to HHS, a 97.6 percent decrease in resident cases from Dec. 18 to March 22, with 66,260 residents having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of April 4.
At Garden Villa Health Care Center, 106 Del Norte, 75 nursing home residents have received the first or both COVID-19 vaccine doses, as of April 5, according to HHS. At SPJST Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 248 Wisteria Lane in Hillje, and Meridian Assisted Living, 3515 W. Loop, 60 and 36 residents have received at least one vaccine dose, respectively.
This data is self reported by the facilities, and does not include vaccines that were administered off site.
Weekly active resident case counts at Garden Villa and SPJST are currently zero, as of March 22. The cumulative total resident COVID-19 case counts at Garden Villa and SPJST are 77 and 24, respectively.
Meridian has had no resident COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, Administrator Adrian Alameda said last week, and CMS data shows no resident cases as of March 22. Three staff cases total have been reported at Meridian, but the facility has no active staff or resident cases.
