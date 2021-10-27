Someone picked Bay City to beat El Campo in the football contest, blasphemy, am I right? Don’t worry, unnamed entrant, the secret is safe with me. However, Mr. or Mrs. entrant, write on your scorecard this week and let me know why? You have piqued my interest.
The week eight contest had one scorecard stand tallest among the rest picking 13 right games.
Gary Kemberling of El Campo, took home first place this week.
Right behind Kemberling was Gary Preuss of Austin, with 12 correct games locking up second place.
A crush of scorecards tied for the third and final spot with 11 right picks this week.
Jayne Appling, Laura Appling, Ronnie Johnson, Kenny Stinson, James McMahan and Ricky Aldridge, all of El Campo and Steve Bolfing of Danevang, fought for third place.
El Campo and Bay City did not exceed 100 points, much to my chagrin, I mean I like high-scoring games. However, I am sure, El Campo head coach Chad Worrell was much happier with the lower score, meaning the defense held firm most of the night.
El Campo and Bay City ended up combining for 57 total points, and Laura Appling stiff-armed Johnson en route to winning third. Appling had the closest score guessing 56 points. Johnson was a little high with 60 points. The rest of the cards this week were in the 70s.
FYI, none of the names mentioned picked Bay City.
Thanks to all those who entered the contest and as always if you are reading these words, you can play too. Just fill out the scoresheet below and bring it to us before quitting time Friday.
Good luck and stay cool!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.