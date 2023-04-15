The El Campo golf program is moving on to regionals, with the boys and girls teams taking home second-place finishes at the district tournament in Navasota last Monday and Tuesday.
The El Campo golf program is moving on to regionals, with the boys and girls teams taking home second-place finishes at the district tournament in Navasota last Monday and Tuesday.
El Campo had two golfers place in the top five in the district.
Ladybird junior Riley Wallis had a two-day score of 199 and placed fourth, one stroke away from third. Ricebird sophomore James Dorotik shot 170, with 85 strokes on both days. Six strokes separated the top five boys’ golfers.
“I’m incredibly happy and proud of the effort and heart my teams showed this year at district. It was a hard two days on and a cold front blew in during play on the second day. The boys in particular had to chase down Sealy to punch their ticket to the regional golf tournament,” El Campo coach Derek Treybig said. “I’m hoping to continue the momentum and see what happens in Victoria next week.”
The boys’ team of Dorotik, sophomore Trace Matthews, junior Kayden Zajicek, senior Karson Martin and junior Ty Ener had a two-day score of 709 strokes. Despite tough weather on the second day, the Ricebirds were the only team to improve their score, shaving a stroke off their day one total. Bellville won the meet with a two-day score of 674.
Along with Dorotik, Radley and Matthews also placed in the top 10 in the district.
The Ladybirds had a two-day score of 896 from Wallis, senior Paisley English and juniors Brianna Jenson and Emmy Lou Russell and sophomore Khaki Erwin. Bellville won the meet with 777 strokes.
Russell was the only other Ladybird in the top 10.
Regionals are in Victoria at The Club at Colony Creek Monday and Tuesday for the girls and Wednesday and Thursday for the boys.
