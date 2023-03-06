Building towards the future will be the Louise Lady Hornets softball team’s key goal this season. Building skills and building the program is still the message for the Lady Hornets’ second-year head coach Michaela O’Gorman, a former Lady Hornet herself.
“Right now we have a lot of young girls who’ve just started playing, which is good because I can work with them over the next four years,” O’Gorman said.
The Lady Hornets do not have any returning pitchers. Louise will rely on two freshman pitchers Kenadie Broman and Riley Meyen.
Despite a young pitching staff, they will have experience behind the plate in the Lady Hornets’ only returning all-district player, sophomore catcher Hannah Ochoa. O’Gorman was happy with how Ochoa performed defensively during her freshman season, adding she should improve in her second year on the job.
Surrounding the young Lady Hornets will be three seniors Kylie Creager, Addison Lewis and Kayleigh Kocurek.
Getting games and practices has been a struggle for the Lady Hornets. As a small school, sharing athletes with other sports and activities has made getting the entire softball team together at the same time tough. Heading into district play, the Lady Hornets played two games, a win over Faith Academy and a loss to Woodsboro.
“I will say I want more practice time,” O’Gorman said. “Yes, we’ll be learning on the fly (this season). I’m taking a lot of younger ones with me (to games).”
O’Gorman has been happy with how the younger Lady Hornets are picking up the game and are hungry to learn more.
At practice on Monday O’Gorman spent time working with pitchers, helping them get the right throwing motion down. She and assistant coach Chris Chromcak worked with the younger batters during batting practice to help them get good swings against the pitching machine.
The Lady Hornets play in arguably the toughest 2A district in the state.
The Lady Hornets play against Weimar, Shiner, Ganado, Bloomington, Schulenburg and Flatonia. Shiner, Ganado and Weimar are all state-ranked. If that wasn’t tough enough, Ganado and Schulenburg were 3A teams in the last UIL realignment.
