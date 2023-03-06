Caught

Lady Hornet junior Taylor Davenport makes a catch at first base while at practice Monday afternoon

Building towards the future will be the Louise Lady Hornets softball team’s key goal this season. Building skills and building the program is still the message for the Lady Hornets’ second-year head coach Michaela O’Gorman, a former Lady Hornet herself.

“Right now we have a lot of young girls who’ve just started playing, which is good because I can work with them over the next four years,” O’Gorman said.

