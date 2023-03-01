The El Campo Ladybirds and the Ricebirds soccer teams are firmly locked into playoff spots with four games left to play in the regular season.
The Ricebirds keep on winning since they started the season with a loss to Bay City, they’re undefeated, outscoring teams 45-5 during their streak.
El Campo now leads the district in the playoff standings with 23 points, one point ahead of Calhoun.
“It’s been great (of late), but I don’t think our mindset has changed a whole lot after the Bay City loss five weeks ago,” Ricebird coach Audie Jackson said. “The top three teams in the district are separated by two points so it’s great that we’re at the top of the table but we understand that there isn’t room to relax. The mentality that we have is to keep playing like we have something to prove.”
El Campo proved themselves in week five, playing Wharton and Palacios they outscored both a combined 18-0.
The Ricebirds have three players tied with nine goals, juniors Raymond Moreno and Nick Montes and senior Alexis Salazar.
In week six, El Campo will play Columbus on the road and be back home for Calhoun.
The Ladybirds are currently the third seed with 21 points, one point behind Columbus.
If the Ladybirds can hang on in the final four games this will be their first playoff berth in more than a decade.
In week five, the Ladybirds beat Wharton in plenty kicks and they picked up a win over Palacios.
Ladybird sophmore Madison Gaona leds the team with five goals and she’s followed by junior Megan Collins who has three goals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.