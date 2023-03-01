Soccer Shooter

Ladybird junior Megan Collins dribbles the ball up the field during a home game earlier this season. Collins is second on the team in scoring.

The El Campo Ladybirds and the Ricebirds soccer teams are firmly locked into playoff spots with four games left to play in the regular season.

The Ricebirds keep on winning since they started the season with a loss to Bay City, they’re undefeated, outscoring teams 45-5 during their streak.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.