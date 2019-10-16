The Burton Bulldogs, the Louise Hornets’ next opponent, has been one of the top teams in 2A the last few seasons. This year the Bulldogs are struggling with three wins and a two-game losing streak, including dropping their first district game to Flatonia.
The Hornets, winless on the year, will travel Friday to take on the Bulldogs. In the past few years, the Hornets haven’t offered much of a challenge to Burton, but this year could be a little different as they’ve scored 21 points in their last two games.
With a bye week, the Hornets got an extra seven days to work on perfecting a gameplan for the Bulldogs. To get ready for district, Louise changed things up slightly which included working on the football field instead of the practice field. The focus, outside of learning the plays for this week was tackling and blocking and technique.
“We’ve been growing pretty good. We’re getting better each game. We’re coming out hard and having fun,” sophomore Chris Vasquez said. “Our team is working together (a lot) more (since the start of the year) and we’re getting more confident.
Heading into the bye, the Hornets were blown out by Brazos 58-7, but they’ve shown spurts of good play. In weeks 3-5, they held teams to 18 points a game. Now they’ve had two weeks to re-set, get healthy and get back to what’s been working.
“We’re coming together as a team better. We’re starting to trust each other more and we know our assignments and what to do,” sophomore Blayke Yeager said.
The Hornets offense is still looking for their first two-score game of the season. They’ve yet to break out offensively but with an added week of preparation and a few more kids coming out district could fare better for the Hornets than their first six games.
