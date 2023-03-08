Set Up Man

El Campo sophomore Landon Brooks dribbles the ball deep inside Halletsville territory Monday night on the road. Brooks has scored one goal during district play, but is an important part of the Ricebirds forward rotation.

With the number one seed in the district up for grabs this past Friday night, the El Campo Ricebirds fell to the Calhoun Sandcrabs 4-1.

Despite the loss, the Ricebirds remain two points behind Calhoun for the district lead. All three of the top seeds in district are separated by three points with two games left in the regular season.

