Listening to classic Motown and rock music, the Louise Lady Hornets wrapped up Wednesday’s summer workouts lifting weights in the Hornets’ Nest.
While not packed, like Monday according to coaches, the girls went through different weight lifting drills finishing up after conditioning earlier.
With the girls in the weight room, the Hornets were on the baseball field doing some football sports-specific drills. The Hornets caught passes and ran through some of their offensive sets against the air.
“We had a big group Monday and we had a good group yesterday, which is usually what happens as the week goes on... Which you understand. It’s summertime and everyone wants their summer but we’ve had some good groups of kids here every day so far,” Louise assistant coach Brian Blank said. “(They) seem excited and they’re getting after it and giving it everything they got when they show up and that’s all you can ask for.”
For the first week of workouts, it was estimated around 50 athletes showed up each day to take part in the summer workout program.
Schools last season had to deal with COVID concerns and UIL protocols, but with everything back to normal, the numbers have held fairly strong for the small 2A school.
The Louise athletes, from incoming seventh graders to incoming seniors, Monday through Thursday spend time working on conditioning before moving to the weight room and finishing the day with sport-specific skills. Each day, Louise is working on a different sport, to get their athletes familiar with everything before that specific sport starts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.