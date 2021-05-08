The El Campo track program had a successful return to the state meet, winning bronze medals in two events in Austin at Mike A. Myers Stadium Thursday.
El Campo competed in six events at state with Ricebird sophomore Rueben Owens II and the girls 4x200-meter relay both finishing third.
Owens added nine inches to his long jump. However, it wasn’t enough to overcome tough competition. The first, second, and third place in the state long jump, all came from Region 3.
“I felt like I could have done better my hip flexor was messing with me throughout my jumps but I’m happy to have a medal,” Owens said. “It feels good (to win my first medal), the next two years I’m going for a gold medal.
The winning distance was 23’2” from Jarrell High School, he was also the regional champion. Owens had a jump of 22’10.75”.
Of the nine athletes in the long jump, Owens was the youngest.
The Ladybirds 4x200-meter relay team of freshmen Danaisha Loyd and Keona Wells and seniors Jackie Nichols and Ebrashia Lindsey dropped a little more than a half-second off their regional championship run finishing with a time of 1:42.31. While quicker at state, the Ladybirds saw faster runners, the winning time was 1:38.91 from Kennedale High School from Region 2.
“I’m very proud of them for medaling,” Ladybirds coach Derrick Cash said. “That’s what you work for all season. To get to the state track meet and (give) yourself a chance to leave with a medal. They work hard for it. But I’m also proud of the track programs as a whole. Having nine athletes competing at the state meet is something that hasn’t happened in El Campo in a long time. Now I hope we can start to get more kids back involved in track and keep this trip to Austin a constant.”
Nichols came in fourth in the long jump with a distance of 17’10”. The winning distance was 18’8.75” from Kennedale High School.
Nichols in her final individual event came in seventh place in the triple jump with a distance of 36’2.25”. The winning distance was 38’10.25” from Midlothian Heritage High School in Region 2.
Ricebird junior Hendrick Hundl finished in seventh place in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.89. The winning time was 14.27 from Wimberley High School in Region 4.
The El Campo 4x200-meter relay team had a DQ finish. Their time of 1:28.66 at regionals would have been good enough to finish in fifth place at state.
“(I’m) super proud of all those boys and girls athletes who represented El Campo at the track meet,” El Campo Athletic Director Chad Worrell said. “Track is a sport that tests your will, your courage and your intestinal fortitude. (I have) a lot of respect for those kids who worked hard all spring and were rewarded by (competing) on the biggest stage there is in the best track meet in the United States.”
WHARTON COUNTY
STATE CHAMPION
East Bernard was the only other school in Wharton County that sent athletes to the state track meet and one of them came away with a gold medal.
East Bernard senior Tyler Hunter won the state championship in pole vault with a distance of 15’8”.
