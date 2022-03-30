It’s been more than a decade since the Hornet powerlifting program has brought a state championship home to Louise. However, that all changed with senior Daniel Gaona III taking first place in the 220-pound weight class, winning Division IV in Abilene.
Gaona lifted a combined 1,600 pounds, 60 pounds more than second place to earn the championship. He had the ninth-best total weight at state out of 153 lifters.
“I really didn’t expect it. Even after I did win, it didn’t feel real,” Gaona said. “It was really exciting, crazy.”
“(Gaona) has worked very hard this season and has truly earned the title,” Louise coach Ashley Zezula said. “He is an athlete that was one of the most dedicated and was always the last one to leave the weight room.”
While he won the region, going into state, he thought a third-place finish was within reach, just hoping to break his personal records, Gaona said.
Not only did he break his own personal best, but he destroyed them, adding 140 pounds to his combined lift. The 1,600 pounds lifted is the newly created Division IV record for total weight.
“I didn’t expect to get over 1,525 maybe, that was my goal going into (state), Gaona said. “I just felt good and went for more. I didn’t intentionally go for 1,600 it just happened.”
Gaona had a squat of 645, 85 pounds more than his regional lift. His bench press was 380 pounds and in the deadlift he picked up 575 pounds. The squat is his favorite lift. He came close to lifting three times his body weight.
As a junior, he finished fourth in state in the 242-pound weight class lifting a combined 1,410 pounds. Gaona cut weight for football to move from defensive tackle to linebacker this season, with the lighter weight he competed in the 220-pound class all year.
His journey in powerlifting started as a freshman when Gaona earned a medal in his first powerlifting meet. Ever since he was hooked, he said.
Gaona’s win is the first powerlifting champion for Louise since Michael Jacinto in 2009, who won the 114-pound weight class in Division III.
Division IV was added before this current powerlifting season, featuring 2A and 1A schools. In the past, Louise competed with 3A and below schools.
“It was fun, I had lots of help, friends, even with my dad being gone now, we’ve left our mark (on the program),” Gaona said.
Louise as a team finished tied for fourth place with 10 points. Sundown High School, in North West Texas, won state with 27 points.
Hornet senior Christopher Vasquez and junior Imanol Mendez both competed at state, earning top-five finishes.
“The three boys have done a really great job. They set goals going into the meet and have met and if not exceed those goals. I am very proud of them and all their hard work,” Zezula said.
Mendez competed in the 114-pound weight class lifting a combined 870 pounds and finished in fifth place. He added 50 pounds to his personal best in total weight.
Vasquez came in fourth place in the 275-pound weight class lifting a combined 1,555 pounds. He added 55 pounds to his personal best. Vasquez also squat 700 pounds is the new state record in the 275-pound weight class.
