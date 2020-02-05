A share of the district title was on the line Friday night, but the El Campo Ladybirds crumpled in the second half and the Brookshire Royal Lady Flacons picked up the 56-28 win.
Turnovers hampered the Ladybirds in the second half. Without many possessions or good looks, Royal pulled out their second win over El Campo and now own the district tie-breaker. The best the Ladybirds can finish with is second-place if they win-out in their final two games.
Heading into the third quarter the Ladybirds trailed by two points 21-19. Throughout the first half, both teams played good defense. For El Campo their three’s weren’t falling and Royal limited runs to the rim.
Coming up with offense only got harder for El Campo in the second half. Royal’s defense got more aggressive and their pressure forced the Ladybirds into bad plays and turnovers, 12 in the third quarter. The Ladybirds made change after change to the lineup, but nothing worked as Royal’s lead kept swelling.
Royal made the turnovers hurt, their point guard finished with a game-high 25 points. In the third quarter, she started taking Ladybirds off the dribble by herself scoring 15 points in the frame off of seven layups.
TOGETHER
At Royal last year during the girls’ game, there was an on-court altercation that resulted in a couple of suspensions by both teams. In the return, the gym again had high tensions during the game with a raucous Royal crowd. After the game, both teams met at mid-court. Each team’s coach spent a minute talking to the girls, ending the short gathering with a joint prayer.
RICEBIRDS
The El Campo Ricebirds fell on the road Friday night to the Brookshire Royal Falcons 84-53.
Without starting senior point guard Deshard Owens, offense was hard to come by for the Ricebirds. Junior post Reagan Spenrath had a big night with 22 points and junior forward Ivan Gonzales had 16. El Campo couldn’t counter the high-flying and three-point hitting Falcons after they got hot and nearly outscored them in the second and third quarters alone with 51.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.