The El Campo cross country team had a runner take home a top five finish at the Schulenburg meet last Saturday.
The Ladybirds as a team finished in seventh of out nine teams, but junior Sierra Hernandez was seconds behind the leader, coming in fourth.
Hernandez’s time of 14:06 was less than 10 seconds behind first place.
Seniors Erin Lauritsen came in 27th place and Dharma Sabrsula 28th, one second behind each other in succession.
The Ricebirds had one lone top 20 finish. Senior Andres Torres had a time of 19:50 for 20th out of 90 runners.
Area Cross Country Runners
Louise junior Tony Martinez won the Schulenburg meet with a time of 16:28, more than 30 seconds better than second place.
Three Boling Bulldog runners had top 10 finishes.
