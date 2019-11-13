The Louise Hornets (1-9, 1-3) have a Paul Bunyan-sized task Thursday night in Brenham when they face the Bermond Tigers (9-1, 4-0) in the first round of the playoffs.
The Tigers lone loss of the season came when their starting quarterback threw three interceptions (his only three of the year). While Bermond has a good passing attack, the Hornets’ primary concern this Thursday will be the run game. On the season, the Tigers have run the ball for 3,232 yards.
In Louise’s game against Flatonia, they allowed 362 yards rushing and seven touchdowns.
Since the Hornets had players came back against Somerville three weeks ago, the offense has taken steps forward and become more dynamic.
Flatonia-like Bremond is a 9-1 team. However, defensively they are not the same, points can be scored on Bremond. Flatonia allowed 12.3 points a game while Bremond is giving up 21.6.
If the Hornets offense can take another step forward, they might make things interesting.
While the task does seem daunting, the Hornets have been in the position before. As the fourth seed in district last year, the Hornets nearly beat a one seed and a nine-win team in Granger. Two seasons ago, the Hornets had two wins on the year and upset Kaufer who was an eight-win team.
“It’s a confidence booster, it also allows the kids to know that anything can happen in a game,” Hornets Head Coach Joe Bill said. “We know they are favored, but that’s why we play the game. So we are focused on what we can control.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.